NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “all information” indicates that Iran is supplying drones to Russia and warned that this military collaboration is a violation of the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council. While not going into details, since the information he refers to “is intelligence”, Stoltenberg speculated that the Iranian authorities are supplying drones to Russia and that their use in the war in Ukraine is being studied.

The head of NATO, who received the new Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Brussels, urged all countries, “including Iran”, not to support the war launched by Russia against Ukraine and in violations of international law. For Stoltenberg, the “horrific” attacks of recent days underline the “urgency” of increasing support for the Ukrainian authorities and Armed Forces. In this sense, he recalled that recently several allied countries have announced new deliveries of anti-aircraft defense systems.

Despite “Putin is failing in Ukraine” and committing “big mistakes”, Stoltenberg added, there are no signs of an immediate renunciation of the “brutal war of aggression”, aggravated in recent weeks with the launch of massive attacks on urban infrastructure and Ukrainian energy sources.

US: “Iran is ready to sanctions for the transfer of drones to Russia”

Meanwhile, the United States has said it is ready to impose sanctions to prevent the transfer to Russia of Iranian drones used by Moscow in the war against Ukraine. “We are determined to work with allies and partners to prevent the transfer of dangerous weapons to Russia,” the US State Department said in a statement, adding that “we will not hesitate to apply our sanctions and other relevant instruments to all who are involved in these transfers “.

The State Department added that the United States will also continue to increase security assistance to Ukraine, including air defenses.

Drones to Russia, EU ok to sanctions against Iran

The European Union today approved sanctions against five Iranian individuals and three entities, linked to the supply of drones to Russia used in attacks on civilians in Ukraine. “After three days of talks, EU ambassadors have agreed measures against entities supplying Iranian drones attacking Ukraine,” confirmed the Czech presidency of the Council, after specifying that the measures will take effect this afternoon after the publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.