NATO will be “able to extend a I invite Ukraine to join the Alliance when the Allies agree and the conditions will be met”. The leaders of the 31 allied countries, meeting at Litexpo, an exhibition complex on the outskirts of Vilnius, Lithuania, managed to find a compromise on a formula that puts stakes on the prospect of Kiev’s accession.

In a Vilnius square full of Ukrainian flags, meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky harangued the crowdalongside Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda: “NATO will make Ukraine safer and Ukraine will make NATO stronger,” he said.

THE CONDITIONS FOR JOINING

The “conditions” that must be met, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg explained, concern the reforms that the country must make to have solid defense institutions, “including the fight against corruption”. Furthermore, Ukraine will have to have armed forces “interoperable” with those of NATO. The Alliance has decided to adopt a multi-year program of support for Kiev, to help it converge and become “closer” to NATO. Furthermore, a NATO-Ukraine Council is set up, which will be chaired tomorrow by Zelensky.

ZELENSKY’S DELUSION

The Ukrainian president hoped to achieve more and did not take it well: “As we go to Vilnius – he said via social media – we are receiving signals that without Ukraine a certain formulation is being discussed. And I would like to underline that this formulation concerns the invitation to become a member of NATO, not membership of Ukraine. It is absurd and unprecedented – he continued – that there is no time frame set for either the invitation or for the accession of Ukraine. While, at the same time . vague wording on ‘conditions’ is also added for inviting Ukraine. There appears to be no promptness either to invite Ukraine into NATO or to make it a member of the Alliance. This means that a window is left of opportunities to negotiate Ukraine’s NATO membership in negotiations with Russia. For Russia this is a motivation to continue with its terror. Uncertainty is weakness. And I will speak about it openly at the summit”.

BIDEN DESERTS THE DINNER

American President Joe Biden, before entering the summit, had dismissed the issue: “We agree with the proposed wording regarding the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO in the future,” he said publicly to Stoltenberg. Then, in the evening, Biden missed dinner, a sign that he must not have liked Zelensky’s words.

THE WAR OBSTACLES TO ACCESSION

The allies have found a compromise between the positions of those who, like the Poles and the Baltics, are very pro-Ukraine (Vilnius is wrapped in yellow-blue flags), for historical and geographical reasons, and those of the countries further west, which in general are more cautious. However, there was no shortage of support from the West as well, proving that everyone agrees on the need to support Kiev: French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will supply long-range missiles, to allow the Ukrainians to defend themselves from the aggressor Russian. Stoltenberg, in a press conference, responded indirectly to Zelensky’s criticisms, pointing out that the conditions for a country to join NATO are provided for in article 10 of the Washington treaty and that they all require the unanimity of the allies .

But the main reason why a cold shower has hit the hopes of those who hoped for a faster path towards NATO for Kiev is the risk of escalation that the war between Ukraine and Russia entails. Stoltenberg made it clear that as long as the conflict lasts, Kiev will not be able to join the Alliance: “With the war going on, now is not the time to make Ukraine a full member of NATO,” he said.