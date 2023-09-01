War Russia Ukraine, all the knots still to be solved: analysis

To answer this rather anguished question, it is worthwhile clear the field of a whole series of preliminary questions which they might, if dealt with sufficient competence, compromising the simplicity and linearity of the response. Here she is: we are at war with Russia because she invaded Ukraine, when it is well known that territorial disputes are not resolved by military means.



In fact, one might wonder if the invasion is not the continuation of a war that had already lasted for yearswhich would then have to be examined in its entirety, and one might even ask, independently of this, whether Russia has not reacted to some heavy provocations. Which? The Eastern enlargement of NATO, which took place in several phases: Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic in 1999, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania in 2004, Croatia and Albania in 2009, Montenegro in 2017 and North Macedonia in 2020, culminating in the announcement in 2009 that Georgia and Ukraine would join NATO.

Maybe it can interesting take note of how the United States and NATO have attempted to show Russia the complete groundlessness of its concerns in this matter. In fact, NATO, although the protagonist of military interventions in Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Libya, is, according to them, clearly a purely defensive Atlantic alliance. And if Lavrov and Putin could not or said they could not believe this, so much the worse for them.

Subscribe to the newsletter

