Ukraine | Natalija was talking to the doctor about her baby’s weight when suddenly a Russian missile hit the hospital

Natalija was talking to the doctor about the growth of her baby Taras on the second floor of the children’s hospital when the Russian missile hit.

Natalija Senko, Oksana Litvinova and Maija Hlupljanets, who were there, tell HS what happened at the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital on Monday when the Russian missile hit. The blow was one of the biggest in recent times.

MOn Saturday, at 10:42 a.m., a Russian missile hit the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv. The attack was one of the biggest during the entire war.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on Monday, Russia fired 38 different types of missiles at different cities in Ukraine, of which the Ukrainians repelled 30. At least Kh-101 missiles flew into Kiev, which were launched from strategic bombers, probably over the Caspian Sea.