Thursday, July 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine | Natalija was talking to the doctor about her baby’s weight when suddenly a Russian missile hit the hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ukraine | Natalija was talking to the doctor about her baby’s weight when suddenly a Russian missile hit the hospital
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Natalija was talking to the doctor about the growth of her baby Taras on the second floor of the children’s hospital when the Russian missile hit. Picture: Andri Dubtšak / Donbas Frontliner

Natalija Senko, Oksana Litvinova and Maija Hlupljanets, who were there, tell HS what happened at the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital on Monday when the Russian missile hit. The blow was one of the biggest in recent times.

MOn Saturday, at 10:42 a.m., a Russian missile hit the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv. The attack was one of the biggest during the entire war.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on Monday, Russia fired 38 different types of missiles at different cities in Ukraine, of which the Ukrainians repelled 30. At least Kh-101 missiles flew into Kiev, which were launched from strategic bombers, probably over the Caspian Sea.

#Ukraine #Natalija #talking #doctor #babys #weight #suddenly #Russian #missile #hit #hospital

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Urologist warns about the harm of vapes for erection

Urologist warns about the harm of vapes for erection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]