Rada Deputy Rakhmanin: Ukrainian Armed Forces are retreating due to lack of motivation among soldiers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to retreat ever more rapidly. This was reported by Serhiy Rakhmanin, a member of the Committee on National Security and Defense of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine told on air at Radio NV.

According to him, the retreat of the Ukrainian army is taking place despite the gradual restoration of resources. He cited the low motivation of soldiers and their poor combat training as reasons for the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“We are retreating faster than before. Why? The answer is very simple – the insufficient quality and motivation of people who are joining the armed forces today, who are entrusted with tasks,” Rakhmanin said, adding that the army command has no other choice but to reduce the fighter training system.

Earlier, the US acknowledged the advance of the Russian army in the Krasnoarmeysky (Pokrovsky) direction on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). “The Russians are gradually advancing here. And, as you know, there is heavy fighting in this territory,” said Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder.