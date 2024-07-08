Zelensky’s office: Poland will consider transferring at least one squadron of MiG-29s

Poland may transfer at least 14 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, which will make up one squadron. This was stated by the Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports RIA News.

“Poland will consider the possibility of transferring at least one additional squadron of MiG-29s to Ukraine,” the department said in a statement. It is noted that the delivery of fighters is possible within the framework of the security agreement signed between the countries.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Warsaw was ready to consider the possibility of transferring MiG fighters to Ukraine if the North Atlantic Alliance allowed the aircraft to be replaced. He also stressed that such an initiative “cannot be implemented with losses for Poland’s security.”