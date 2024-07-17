WP: More than 500 schemes for the removal of draft dodgers have been uncovered in Ukraine since 2022

More than 500 schemes for transporting draft dodgers out of the country have been uncovered in Ukraine since 2022. This stated Spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) Andriy Demchenko in an interview with The Washington Post (WP).

Demchenko named the number of uncovered schemes for the removal of draft dodgers since the beginning of martial law in Ukraine. According to him, members of more than 500 such “criminal groups” have been detained since February 2022.

“The most popular routes are the borders with Moldova and Romania,” the State Border Guard Service spokesman emphasized. He added that the fee to intermediaries for removal from the country in some cases reached 20 thousand dollars.

Earlier, Demchenko admitted the presence of military commissars at border checkpoints. At the same time, a representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine denied the distribution of summonses at border checkpoints.