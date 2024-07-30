Reuters: Ukraine ready to resolve issue of Russian oil transit to Slovakia

Ukraine is ready to resolve the issue of Russian oil transit to Slovakia if Bratislava launches the mechanism provided for in the Association Agreement with the European Union. This condition for the resumption of supplies was named by Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Roman Andarak, quoted by Reuters.

According to him, Kyiv is ready to resolve “possible problematic issues” and guarantees uninterrupted transit of oil from all companies that are not subject to Western or Ukrainian sanctions. The deputy head of the department reported that Ukraine did not interfere with supplies from other Russian producers and remains a reliable partner of the EU in the field of oil transit.

“The Ukrainian side has not stopped transit, it continues, all applications have been fulfilled,” he assured. At the same time, Andarak emphasized that Slovakia has not yet launched the mechanism provided for in the association agreement with the EU. “To date, this has not been done,” the deputy minister added.

In July, Ukraine stopped Lukoil oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline after sanctions against the company were tightened. Hungary and Slovakia faced a shortage of raw materials and appealed to the European Commission with a complaint about Ukraine’s actions and a demand for retaliatory measures.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico earlier said that his country would stop fuel supplies to Ukraine if Kyiv continued to block the transit of Russian oil. The Slovnaft refinery in Slovakia, which needs Russian raw materials, would stop shipping diesel fuel to Kyiv, he threatened. At the same time, the head of the Cabinet stressed that Slovakia would not change its position on the Ukrainian conflict due to problems with oil supplies.