Ukraine names non-Russian origin of gas as condition for continued transit

Ukraine will not extend the transit of Russian gas to Europe from January 1, 2025, but is ready to supply energy resources from other countries through the territory of the Russian Federation, said adviser to the head of the office of Volodymyr Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, who quotes edition “Country”.

According to him, we may be talking about “gas that will come from Central Asian countries.” “If any European country finds it necessary to receive Kazakh or Azerbaijani gas, Ukraine is ready to transit it if there is appropriate logistics, a legal basis and a contract,” Podolyak noted.

Ukraine could not unilaterally terminate the current contracts, which expire at the beginning of next year, despite the current situation, he stressed.

At the beginning of the week, the Ukrainian authorities once again stated that the agreement with Russia’s Gazprom would not be extended. According to Zelensky, “that’s it.” Commenting on the relevant statements, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, pointed to Russia’s alternative supply routes to Europe. According to analysts, the EU is still not ready for Ukraine to completely stop gas transit, since Russian fuel supplies were a guarantee in case of a harsh winter.