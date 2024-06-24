Home page politics

Manuela Schwesig (SPD) travelled to Ukraine by train. © Michael Fischer/dpa

She previously had a difficult time in Ukraine because of Nord Stream 2. Now Manuela Schwesig is visiting the country for the first time as President of the Federal Council – and finds clear words of solidarity.

Kiev – Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s head of government Manuela Schwesig is the first female president of the Federal Council to arrive in Ukraine for a visit. The SPD politician arrived in Kiev by train this morning, where she plans to hold political talks during the course of the day.

“It is a sign of solidarity of all 16 federal states with Ukraine,” she said on the way to the Ukrainian capital. “Ukraine must win this war and Russia must not be allowed to get away with this aggression.”

The admission that Ukraine must win the war is not something that comes easily to the lips of all politicians. Instead, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) always says that Russia must not win the war and Ukraine must not lose it.

Schwesig once had few fans in Ukraine

Schwesig said that her trip was also intended to counteract the voices that were increasingly opposed to support for Ukraine, particularly in eastern Germany. Her task as Prime Minister was to defend the federal government’s course against this sentiment.

Schwesig has been President of the Bundesrat for one year since November 1, 2023, making her the fourth highest state office after the Federal President, the President of the Bundestag and the Federal Chancellor.

The SPD politician had a difficult time in Ukraine for a long time because of her commitment to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The former Ukrainian ambassador Andrij Melnyk once said of her that he would never shake her hand.

Schwesig speaks of brutal attack

After the Russian attack a good two years ago, Schwesig distanced herself from her commitment to the project and called it a mistake. Today, she sees 2022 as a “turning point” for her personally. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania now has a partner region in Ukraine, Chernihiv, north of Kyiv, and supports it with aid projects.

“Ukraine has been brutally attacked by Russia, we stand by the people,” said Schwesig on the train ride to Kiev. She stressed that Ukraine must be supported humanitarianly, financially, but also militarily, and called for further arms deliveries so that the country can better defend itself against the Russian attackers.

“Above all, Ukraine must be able to protect itself, for example with the Patriot systems.” President Volodymyr Selenskyj has asked the allies for seven more of these air defense systems, and Germany has promised three. dpa