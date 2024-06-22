The United States sets the limit: Ukraine can use American weapons to strike military targets on the territory of Russia within 100 km from the border between the two countries. It is the Washington Post that turns the spotlight on the new ‘rules’ dictated by the USA. The limit, according to two Ukrainian sources consulted by the American newspaper, prevents Kiev from hitting bases from which Russia launches very heavy attacks, which lead to the launch of the devastating FAB 3000 ‘gliding’ bombs capable of producing enormous damage. The USA, as is known, has authorized Ukraine for some weeks to use the weapons supplied by Washington to strike targets across the border. Kiev, however, would have received a clear indication: you cannot go beyond 100 km into Russian territory.

The official position of the USA

“The United States has agreed to allow Ukraine to use American weapons” to strike “areas from which Russian forces seek to conquer Ukrainian territory,” the formula used by a Pentagon spokesman, Major Charlie Dietz.

“This does not involve geography or a certain radius, but if Ukraine attacks or is about to attack Ukraine from its territory, Ukraine has the means to respond to forces striking from areas across the border“, says the spokesperson without referring to explicit limits. The American green light also includes the use of defense systems that could hit Russian planes “if they are preparing to fire in Ukrainian airspace”.

From the White House, words of a similar tone. “It’s not about geography,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tells PBS. “It’s common sense. If Russia attacks or is preparing to do so from its own territory, it makes sense to allow Ukraine to strike across the border”: again, no references to kilometer limits. In reality, the Washington Post highlights, in Kiev they have a different reaction: no one goes so far as to publicly contradict the American positions, but the Ukrainian armed forces know that they do not have carte blanche in choosing the military targets to strike on Russian territory.

Analysis of operations: is there a limit or not?

The analysis of the actions carried out by Ukraine in recent weeks, to counter the Russian offensive on the Kharkiv region, confirms the existence of more or less rigid constraints and limits. It is known that Kiev cannot use long-range Atacms missiles to inflict damage across the border. “American weapons have absolutely changed the picture. The enemy is feeling the pinch, especially on the front line,” says a Ukrainian source, adding, however, that “neither the range nor the category” of usable weapons “is sufficient.”

The scenario is confirmed by the analysis of the Institute for the study of war (ISW), the American think tank that has monitored the war since the beginning: Ukraine can hit “a small area along the border” and in this way has reduced by about 15% the area that the Russian armed forces use as a platform to launch attacks: “The American breakthrough” with the conditional authorization to use weapons on Russian territory “is a step in the right direction but alone it is not enough to broadly undermine Russian operations.”