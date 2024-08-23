Ukraine must retreat towards Pokrovsk

Home policy

Russia’s attacks in eastern Ukraine continue. Putin’s soldiers wanted to surround the Ukrainian army – but retreats have apparently prevented this.

Moscow – The focus in the Ukraine war is currently clearly on the situation in the Russian border region of Kursk. The Ukrainian army is on the advance there – but the Russian counter-offensive could soon take place. However, fierce clashes are also continuing in another place. Around Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, the army of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has the upper hand. However, the aim of surrounding the Ukrainian soldiers has not been achieved.

Russia’s plan in the Ukraine war probably won’t work: Ukrainian army withdraws

This is the result of an analysis by the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). According to the analysis, Ukrainian soldiers withdrew from their positions in the southeast of the city amid Russian advances. The tactical goal of encircling the Ukrainian units thus failed.

Ukrainian soldiers fire on Russian positions near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk (20 August) © Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade/AP/dpa

Citing geo-located satellite imagery from August 22, it said the Russian army had captured the settlement of Ptyche, southeast of Pokrovsk, and was advancing further south. The ISW report confirmed that the Russian military has control of the eastern bank of the Karlivske Dam.

Russia planned encirclement near Pokrovsk: But Ukrainian military thwarts plan with withdrawal

However, current events in the field show that the Russian army certainly does not want to stay there, but rather wants to move further west. Apparently they want to move further west via the settlements of Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka: with the aim of encircling Ukrainian units along the Hrodivka-Novohrodivka-Selidove line. However, they did not succeed in doing this, reported the ISW, and reported that Russian troops were unable to make any progress there.

Nevertheless, the threat of a possible tactical encirclement by Russian troops has apparently caused the Ukrainian army to withdraw from some positions. A spokesman for a Ukrainian brigade in the Pokrovsk region confirmed this. This unified the front line and, above all, spared the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. Several commanders of Ukrainian units in the region also confirmed to the news agency Associated Press the developments.

The ISW report also highlighted that there are no signs of chaotic retreats on the Ukrainian side and that Russian advances in recent days have been limited.

Russia on the advance in eastern Ukraine: Moscow claims capture of small town

Russia has recently continued its advance in the Donetsk region. In addition to Pokrovsk, the Russian army is particularly active near the city of Toretsk. However, near Pokrovsk, the military has changed its main direction of attack, as the German Press Agency reports. Instead of marching directly towards the city, some of the forces have apparently turned south. The aim is apparently to bring the entire Ukrainian defense line in the south of the Donbass to collapse.

Most recently, the Russian army claimed to have captured the small town of Nyu-York in the east of the country. The Ukrainian side has only made indirect admissions: the general staff in Kiev described the situation in its report for Nyu-York near Toretsk as no longer contested. Some Ukrainian military bloggers also attributed the town to the Russian side. The city of Toretsk, which has long been the target of heavy Russian attacks, is now in even greater danger.