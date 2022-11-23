Home page politics

Statement on Russia’s state TV: Boris Chernyshov (r) sees the Russian airstrikes as an expression of “holy hatred” towards Ukraine. © Julia Davis/Russian Media Monitor (Screenshot)

A politician on Russia’s state TV calls for the airstrikes on Ukraine to continue. The civilian population must feel the effects of the war.

MOSCOW – Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. People have to deal with the effects of blackouts, some have neither gas nor water. But the actions of the armed forces did not cause criticism on Russian state television – on the contrary. A guest of a talk show sees in the attacks the “holy hatred” of Russia, which Ukrainians should feel.

In an excerpt from a program that the journalist and Russiaexpert Julia Davis uploaded to Twitter, guests talk about the Russian army’s airstrikes. Boris Chernyshov, Duma deputy and member of the far-right LDPR party, says that the In his view, people in Ukraine could freeze to death. To date, more than 850,000 people have viewed the clip on the short message service.

Russia’s state TV: “holy hatred” against Ukraine

“These retaliations – and it is retaliation – are an expression of our hatred, our holy hatred,” Chernyshov explains on the TV show. Ukrainians, the politician added, would now “sit without gas, without light and without anything else”. But the Kremlin boss is not to blame Wladimir Putin and its troops. Rather, Ukraine itself is responsible for the situation. “If the Kiev regime chooses the path of war criminals, they will have to freeze and rot over there.”

One person in the group asks whether it really has to be that “normal people” in the Ukraine conflict freeze to death Chernyshov then launches an angry tirade. “Ordinary people must take to the streets and put an end to Zelenskyy’s Nazi regime,” the Russian parliamentarian said.

Russian propaganda repeatedly mentions that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and whose government members are Nazis and right-wing extremists. Recently raged the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and a close confidant of Putin, Dmitry Medvedevon Telegram: “It’s a bunch of insane Nazi drug addicts, a nation drugged and intimidated by them, and a big pack of barking western kennel dogs.”

Ukraine war: Attacks on infrastructure are said to continue

TV presenter Roman Babayan interjects in the current clip that there are no protests in the Ukrainian cities. “Where are the revolts? We don’t see any revolts,” said the television man. Support for Zelenskyy, whom he describes as “that guy in the T-shirt”, is high among the Ukrainian population, “if you trust the Kiev polls,” says Babayan.

He concludes that the attacks on the infrastructure in the Ukraine war would have to go further. “It contributes to our victory. For us, victory is absolutely necessary. If negotiations with the Ukrainian side suddenly start, they will not end well for us,” summarizes Babayan. The Ukrainian government wants nothing less than the “annihilation of our nation”. “We can only overcome this situation through strength,” says the propagandist.

“This winter will be about survival”

With winter approaching, the World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned. “This winter will be life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine,” said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge on Monday (November 21). “Put simply, this winter will be about survival.”

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

The WHO has also registered hundreds of attacks on Ukrainian health facilities since the fighting began in February. This is a “clear violation” of international law. “Ongoing attacks on health and energy infrastructure mean that hundreds of hospitals and health facilities are no longer fully operational,” explained Kluge, adding: “We expect that two to three million more people will leave their homes in search of warmth and safety.” be abandoned.” (tvd)