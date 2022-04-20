Agreement with Russia should make it possible to evacuate 6,000 civilians from the port city

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, said that he hopes to evacuate 6,000 children, women and elderly people from the city on Wednesday (April 20, 2022), after the validation of an agreement with Russia. If implemented, the agreement will be the first to establish a safe humanitarian corridor for civilians to flee since March.

Boychenko said there are 90 buses waiting to go to Mariupol. Even with the agreement, 100,000 civilians are still expected to remain in the port city. “We plan to send buses to Mariupol, but for now it is just a preliminary agreement”said the mayor in a statement.

In March, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians in Mariupol. The deal, however, collapsed and left several residents stranded in the city without access to resources.

This Tuesday (19.Apr.2022), the Russian Ministry of Defense set a new deadline for the surrender of Ukrainian soldiers in the port city. The troop is in the region of the Azovstal steel mill and is the last point of resistance to the takeover of the city.

“All who lay down their weapons are guaranteed to stay alive”, he said. According to the agency, a corridor was opened for the withdrawal of the military. The deadline for a response from Ukraine was 16:00 (local time), 10:00 in Brasilia. The Ukrainian government ignored the ultimatum.

This is the second time Ukraine has rejected a Russian surrender request in Mariupol. On Sunday (Apr 17), the country also did not respond to the demand.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the deaths of soldiers at the factory would cause negotiations between the countries to come to a halt.