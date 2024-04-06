Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (left) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj (archive photo, September 2023). © IMAGO/Presidential Office of Ukraine/Sven Simon

A lack of ammunition and a lack of US aid are making Ukraine's defense campaign more difficult. Secretary General Stoltenberg proposes changes to NATO – and speaks of “compromises” from Kiev.

Kiev – Ukraine is coming under increasing military pressure during the war. A lack of ammunition and a lack of military aid from the USA are making the defensive fight against Russia more difficult. A possible re-election of Donald Trump is looming. Against this background, speculation about a possible peace solution can now be seen: cession of territory in exchange for NATO membership. What evidence speaks for the theory – and what against it?

NATO and Ukraine: Speculation about peace solutions in the Ukrainian war

Ukraine's future lies in NATO. At least that is what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured at the 75th anniversary celebration of the defense alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a similar statement and recently emphasized that Ukraine is “closer than ever to membership.” However, a specific timetable remains unclear. Kiev had already applied for accelerated accession to the Western defense alliance in 2022. Many NATO members reacted hesitantly at the time. Russia could have a concrete accession perspective Ukraine war The fear is that this will provoke. Germany and the USA in particular have recently put the brakes on Ukraine's accession to NATO.

The Italian newspaper's NATO thesis is correspondingly daring La Republica: NATO could plan to offer Ukraine immediate accession and security guarantees. In return, Kiev should hand over the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, the paper continued. There was no evidence of this. However, there are different approaches in the struggle for peace in Ukraine. Not all considerations are made public. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg spoke on Sunday (April 6). with BBC now about the possibility that Ukraine might have to agree to “some kind of compromise”.

NATO chief emphasizes: The decision on concessions lies with Ukraine

In an interview with the BBC, the NATO chief emphasized that he was not asking Kiev to make concessions now. The decision also rests with Ukraine, not with the West: “Ultimately, Ukraine has to decide what compromises it is willing to make. We have to put them in a position to actually achieve an acceptable result at the negotiating table,” the NATO Secretary General continued. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of military support for the West. “Real peace” can be achieved if “Ukraine wins,” the head of the military alliance continued.

There are numerous requirements for joining NATO. One of those: The member candidate is not allowed to get involved in disputes about borders or be involved in international conflicts. Could this regulation possibly be circumvented by possibly ceding the contested areas? Last week in Brussels, US Secretary of State Blinken emphasized that support for Ukraine was “rock solid”. And: The NATO summit in Washington in July should build a bridge to Ukraine's membership.

NATO in transition? These changes are coming soon to the Western military alliance

The world must adapt to this Donald Trump may be re-elected President of the USA. The NATO military alliance is also apparently already making preparations. Given the delay in US aid by the Republicans, there is great concern that Washington under Trump could reduce or completely stop support for Ukraine. NATO chief Stoltenberg therefore suggested last week that aid to Ukraine should be coordinated by NATO in the future and not by Washington, as was previously the case.

The Norwegian also wants to persuade the alliance countries to promise Ukraine military support worth 100 billion euros through NATO over the next five years. Reactions to the “Trump-proof” support for Ukraine were overall positive. But you have to be careful that there is no duplication, because that too EU already has a billion-dollar fund for military aid to Ukraine, said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who fundamentally welcomed a stronger role for the alliance in coordinating aid to Ukraine.