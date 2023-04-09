The vice-president of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, said in a post on the social network Twitter this Saturday (8) that nobody in the world needs Ukraine, therefore, it must cease to exist. The information was released by Tass, the official news agency of the Russian government. So far, the post is published on Medvedev’s Twitter profile.

The post, entitled “Why will Ukraine disappear? Because nobody needs it”, is divided into six parts, in which Medvedev explains why the Ukrainian state is not needed by Europe, the United States, Africa, Latin America, Asia, Russia and, finally, to the Ukrainians themselves.

Excerpt from Medvedev’s post on Twitter, published this Saturday (8). | Play Twitter

Speaking of Europe, Medvedev opined that the attempt to place “young Ukrainian blood-sucking parasites on the neck of the decaying EU” will be the final downfall of “the formerly royal, but now impoverished due to degeneracy, Europe”.

According to the official, the “forced support of the Nazi regime under the command of the American mentor has already created a veritable financial and political hell for Europeans”, and its consequences, including “unprofitable Russian sanctions”, have already led to explosions of discontent both in Europe Western as well as Eastern. Meanwhile, for the Russian official, even the Poles “don’t treat Ukraine like a normal country”.

Medvedev also claims in the post that the United States does not need Ukraine. For him, military and sanctions campaigns are used for the public image of “chattering politicians” who have already demonstrated their “impotence and imbecility”. For him, ordinary Americans don’t even know what Ukraine is and where it is located.

Medvedev also says that the “hundreds of billions (of dollars) that the US spends fighting senselessly in Ukraine would have been enough to finance programs aimed at the social development of Latin American and African states”.

In justifying why Ukraine should cease to exist, the deputy chairman of the Russian council also said that the country is not “necessary for Asia”, stating that Asian countries already have enough problems with rebuilding the post-pandemic economy and refuse to support Ukraine and isolate Russia.

Medvedev also called the current Ukrainian state a “misconception, created by the dissolution of the Soviet Union”. “Millions of our compatriots who have been persecuted by the Nazi regime in Kiev for years live here. It is they who we protect with the special military operation, ruthlessly eliminating the enemy,” the official wrote. “And that’s why this sub-Ukraine is not needed for us. We need a Greater Russia,” said the politician.

As for the Ukrainians themselves, Medvedev reckoned that there are just over 20 million of them still in the country, out of 45 million inhabitants, and the remaining Ukrainians “are forced to live in constant anxiety and fear” and “are ready to go to any place”. “This kind of Ukraine is not needed by anyone on the planet. And that’s why it will cease to exist,” the post concludes.