Denys Schmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, disembarks from a government plane. (Iconic image) © Eamon Ward/dpa

The Prime Minister of Ukraine is currently traveling through North America. Emojis on his plane cause a stir. These allow two interpretations.

Ottawa – It has been one of the most important topics in relation to the Ukraine war for weeks: possible fighter jet deliveries from the West to the country of President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. A number of commitments have since been made. Nevertheless, Ukraine is asking for more supplies in order to be able to take control of its own airspace.

Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal has now expressed this wish in an unusual way. At least that’s one possible reading of his emoji message.

Prime Minister of Ukraine causes a stir: Emoji message on his plane

He didn’t send the small, colorful pictures to the world on social media, as might be expected – no. He had three small emojis greatly enlarged and stuck on his government plane. With this Schmyhal has just landed in Canada. Of course, the little pictures caused quite a stir, as they could be seen on all the photos from his arrival in Canada.

Because the Ukrainians stuck the emojis right next to the door of the plane that Shmyhal got out of. For example in the photo that Schmyhal himself posted on Twitter.

You can see three pictures:

A Ukraine flag

A fighter jet

Praying hands

Ukraine’s emoji message causes mixed reactions

Now the combination of these little pictures can be interpreted in two directions. On the one hand, the praying hands are often used as a “thank you” emoji. In this respect, the intended statement could be: Thank you for the fighter jet commitments. On the other hand, the hands can also be interpreted as a renewed request for more fighter jets.

Below Schmyhal's post, the comments on the emojis line up. Many are amused by the "subliminal message". However, there is also criticism for the renewed request for jets via airplane emoji.