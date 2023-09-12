Home page politics

Images published by the Intelligence Service of Ukraine on Ukraine’s secret special operation to liberate gas production platforms in the Black Sea. © Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

A Ukrainian special commando says it has recaptured an important oil and gas platform in the Black Sea. This has military consequences for Russia.

Crimea – Ukraine has recaptured the strategically important oil rigs, the so-called Boiko Towers, near the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. The Ukrainian gave that Military Intelligence (HUR) announced on Monday (September 11th).. The fact that the gas and oil platforms in the Ukraine war are again under Kiev’s control not only has a symbolic value, but also serves a military purpose.

Ukrainian military intelligence on Boiko towers: “Reconquest of Crimea many steps closer”

Moscow’s troops can no longer use the gas and oil platforms for military purposes, Kiev said about the significance of the recapture. “Russia has been deprived of the ability to fully control the waters of the Black Sea, and this brings Ukraine many steps closer to retaking Crimea,” military intelligence continued in the statement on Monday.

Ukrainian special operations forces fought from boats with a Russian Su-30 fighter jet that was forced to retreat due to being hit. According to the report, the special forces were traveling on inflatable boats, as could also be seen in a video shared by HUR.

Ukraine War: Kiev apparently also captures Russian radar system and helicopter ammunition

Moscow did not initially officially confirm Ukraine’s reports; it was not possible to independently verify the information. Since 2015 – shortly after the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in violation of international law – the Boiko towers have been under Russian control Kyiv Post reported.

Shortly after the war began, Russia began using the platforms as a helipad and for placing radars and surveillance, according to HUR intelligence. During the current alleged recapture, Ukrainian troops say they fell into their hands with a Russian Neva radar system and helicopter ammunition.

Boiko towers served as “bases and sites for long-range missile systems”

At the end of August, the British Ministry of Defense referred to ongoing fighting between air and naval forces of Ukraine and Russia over “strategically important gas and oil platforms between Crimea and Odessa,” as it reported daily Ministry of Defense intelligence report was called. These platforms would not only “control valuable hydrocarbon resources” but, like Snake Island, would also “serve as forward bases, helipads and potential sites for long-range missile systems,” according to the intelligence agency’s military analysis at the time.

Now Russia has to do without the Boiko towers and is thus losing an important location in the Black Sea. This strategically important recapture of the oil and gas platform joins the list of recent successes of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Ukrainian military intelligence service predicted at the weekend that Russia would only last “a maximum of a year” in the Ukraine war.