Washington.– More than two weeks after Ukraine’s incursion into western Russia, Ukrainian politicians have begun talking about establishing a neutral zone.

It is not clear how much further Ukraine will try to make inroads into Russia and how long it plans to stay there, U.S. officials said.

Ukrainian forces have spread out in different directions after quickly overpowering the few border defences earlier this month.

They have expanded their incursion where they encounter least resistance, establishing the outlines of what could be a defensible neutral zone to protect Ukrainian populations, which President Volodymyr Zelensky now says is the primary target of the attack.

After the first week of fighting, Ukraine took control of nearly 400 square miles of Russian territory — an area the size of Los Angeles.

However, American officials are not convinced that Ukraine intends to maintain its position in Russia in the long term.

Ukrainian forces are digging wide trenches that are necessary to protect soldiers and equipment from enemy fire, if Russia employs sufficient firepower to repel the attack.

But they have not laid minefields to slow down counterattacks, nor have they built barriers to slow down Russian tanks, the officials said.

The more territory Ukraine captures, the greater the challenge for some 10,000 Ukrainian troops to defend it, U.S. officials and analysts said.

Russia will likely need 15 to 20 brigades — or at least 50,000 soldiers — to push Ukraine out of Kursk, officials said, and it is currently nowhere near raising that number of troops and sending them there.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei R. Belousov said this week that a new coordinating body was working around the clock to find a way to mass Russian troops for a counterattack at Kursk.