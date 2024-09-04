Home policy

Press Split

Russia is suspected of using Iskander missiles in the attack on Poltava. (Archive photo) © Sergei Ilnitsky/epa/dpa

After the serious Russian missile attack with many casualties, there is horror in Ukraine. President Zelenskyj is holding the West accountable and announcing a government reshuffle.

Kiev/Poltava – There is mourning in Ukraine after the devastating rocket attack on the city of Poltava – one of the most serious since the start of the Russian war of aggression two and a half years ago. According to President Volodymyr Selenskyj, the number of victims rose to 51 dead and 271 injured by the evening hours. There are still more people under the rubble and rescue workers are working at full speed. A building belonging to the Military Institute for Telecommunications and Informatization in Poltava was particularly destroyed – many of the victims are said to be soldiers.

The Russian military presumably used Iskander missiles in the attack on the city, which is located 280 kilometers east of Kiev. Even though this attack had particularly devastating consequences, the shelling of cities and civilian objects is bitter everyday life for people in Ukraine – for example, the university in the northeastern regional capital of Sumy was destroyed in another air raid last night.

In view of the tragedy in Poltava, Zelensky reiterated his call to the West to give permission to use long-range weapons against military targets on Russian territory as soon as possible. “Russian strikes will become impossible when we are able to destroy the occupiers’ launch pads where they are, as well as the Russian military airfields and the logistics associated with them,” Zelensky said in his daily video address.

The Ukrainian head of state thanked neighboring Romania for its announcement that it would deliver a battery of the Patriot air defense system. He also spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the phone and discussed the need for additional air defense systems and long-range weapons, said Zelensky.

Government reshuffle in Kyiv

Zelensky also announced the restructuring of the government in order to meet the foreign and domestic policy challenges of the upcoming autumn. One of the biggest problems is the energy supply to the population in the cold season – the country’s electricity and heating networks have been severely damaged by constant Russian attacks. Ukrainians already have to live with frequent power outages.

Several ministers have already submitted their resignations. According to media reports, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is also threatened with dismissal. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to remain in office, however.

The three resignations that were first announced were the resignation of the minister responsible for the arms industry and the heads of the justice and environment departments. The head of the State Property Fund, who is responsible for privatizations, also wants to leave office. Later, the resignations of the deputy heads of government Olha Stefanishyna and Iryna Vereshchuk were also announced. Vereshchuk is responsible for refugee issues, Stefanishyna for the European integration of Ukraine. However, she is reportedly to be given another position in the government.

Situation at the front remains difficult

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces at the front are still under pressure. According to the evening situation report from the Ukrainian General Staff, there were again almost 200 battles. The main target of the Russian offensive efforts remains the small town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, where around 60 clashes have been reported. In the area, the Russian troops have steadily gained ground in recent weeks due to their superiority in personnel and material and air superiority.

Ukraine accuses Russia of shooting prisoners of war

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office accuses Russian soldiers of killing more prisoners of war. Investigations have been launched into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Toretsk area of ​​the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region, the authority announced on its Telegram channel. According to the information available, the Ukrainians came out of a bunker with their hands raised. “The occupiers laid them face down on the ground and immediately shot them in the back,” the authority wrote, citing videos circulating on the Internet.

This will be important on Wednesday

In addition to the upcoming government restructuring, a visit by Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris is also expected in Kiev. He will meet with President Selenskyj in Kiev today, the government in Dublin announced. Ireland wants to provide around 36 million euros for humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Ukraine. dpa