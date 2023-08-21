Moscow has prepared a “development plan” for occupied Mariupol, which foresees a population increase of about 300,000 people through migration from Russia. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, an organization run by the Ukrainian special forces.

Moscow reportedly intends to complete the transfer by 2035, the center wrote, citing local underground resistance sources who obtained the occupation administration documents. The Kremlin has launched a program of cheap mortgages on property in occupied parts of Ukraine, such as Mariupol of Donetsk Oblast, to encourage Russians to move there, the report said.

In addition, Moscow allegedly sends labor migrants and civil servants from “depressed” regions of Russia to the occupied territories. At the same time, residents of Mariupol and other occupied settlements are being forcibly deported to Russia, the National Resistance Center added.