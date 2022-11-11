Over 30,000 Russian soldiers and 5,000 pieces of equipment have been withdrawn on the east bank of the Dnipro River. This was stated by the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, General Igor Konashenkov. The spokesman added that the Russians have taken up positions on fortified defense lines on the east bank, from which they are bombarding the forces of Kiev on the opposite bank. “At the moment the Ukrainian soldiers and their equipment gathered on the west bank are being bombed,” he said. The Tass dispatch makes no mention of the city of Kherson on the west bank, where Ukrainian soldiers arrived today following the Russian withdrawal.



00:39