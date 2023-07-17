Ukraine, Moscow suspends the agreement on wheat: “Stop until our conditions are met”. Cardinal Zuppi from today in Washington

Stop the wheat deal. Russia has chosen not to renew the deal reached a year ago with Ukraine to guarantee the export of grains from the country invaded by Moscow in February 2022.

The agreement had made it possible to keep global supplies of wheat and other cereals, of which Ukraine is one of the main exporters in the world, stable, reducing the risk of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov announced today that the deal is “suspended” specifying that the decision is not linked to the attack on the Kerch bridge linking Russia to Crimea, attributed to Ukraine. “As soon as the Russian side is satisfied, the Russian side will immediately return to the implementation of this agreement,” Peskov said regarding the “Black Sea Grains Initiative,” which expired today.

Last week the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, had sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to find an agreement a few days before the deadline.

The deal had already been renewed several times in recent months, most recently in May. Moscow has criticized Western sanctions on the export of its agricultural products and has called for the reopening of the pipeline that carried ammonia through Ukraine as well as guarantees on exports of grains and fertilizers.

“If everyone reiterates that all the promises made to us will be kept, let them keep those promises. And we will immediately seal this agreement. Again,” Putin said last week

The agreement allows Ukrainian ships to pass the Russian naval blockade and requires them to be inspected in Istanbul to ensure they do not contain weapons. Since it was signed, almost 33 million tons of grain and other food products have been shipped from Ukraine.

“I will talk to Putin about the renewal of the agreement on wheat”, commented Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who played the role of mediator. “We are committed to ensuring that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine does not pave the way for further drama. I repeat that peace has no losers. Last year a great success was achieved with the conclusion of the agreement which allowed the passage of 33 million tons of grain. An agreement that removed the prospect of a food crisis and for which I thank all the parties once again. I will talk to Putin first and then wait for him in Turkey in August,” Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, the pope’s envoy’s peace mission for Ukraine continues. The Holy See today announced that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference between July 17 and 19, will travel to Washington as Pope Francis’ envoy. “The visit takes place in the context of the mission aimed at promoting peace in Ukraine and aims to exchange ideas and views on the current tragic situation and to support humanitarian initiatives to alleviate the suffering of the most affected and most fragile people, in particular children,” the Vatican said.