Russia says some of the Russian forces deployed for military exercises near the Ukrainian border are returning to their bases. Mala Nato says: “We don’t see any signs in that sense.” The Moscow Ministry of Defense, quoted by Tass, had announced: “The units of the southern and western military districts that have completed their tasks, have already begun to load the means of rail and road transport and will begin to return to their barracks today. », The spokesman of the ministry, Igor Konashenkov, announced to the Russian news agencies. “As the combat training measures draw to a close, the troops, as always, will carry out combined marches to their permanent bases,” adds Mosca.

But NATO drastically reduces any hope, or the possibility of believing Russian announcements, at least for the moment: «There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue. This gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the field from the Russian side “, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the Alliance’s defense ministers meeting in Brussels. “Russia has amassed a fighting force in and around Ukraine unprecedented since the Cold War. Everything is now ready for a new attack. But Russia still has time to step back, stop preparing for war and start working for a peaceful solution, “Stoltenberg said, calling the current situation the” most serious security crisis we have faced in Europe for decades ” .

The confirmation of the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “willing to negotiate” and the Ukrainian crisis is only part of Moscow’s wider security concerns. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking with CNN, at the end of a day that began with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who reported that he had told Putin that there are “chances” for a diplomatic dialogue with the West. «First of all – Peskov emphasized – Putin has always asked for negotiations and diplomacy. And it was he who initiated the issue of security guarantees for the Russian Federation. Ukraine is only part of the problem, it is part of the greater problem of security guarantees for Russia and of course President Putin is willing to negotiate ».

The doubts of the CIA

However, the CIA not only speculates an invasion but has also indicated a date: the Russian attack could be launched next week. That’s what he writes Der Spiegelaccording to which the Americans have warned allies of a military aggression on Wednesday, February 16.

The doubts of Christo Grozev

The lead investigator for Bellingcat strongly questions these defense assertions: “As part of a joint monitoring task force osint of Russian troop movements together with CITeam and The Insider, so far we see no evidence of a withdrawal of RU troops from border with Ukraine. This could change in the next few hours or days, but for now, the aggregate data from our CITeam colleagues show that various convoys that were moving towards the Ukrainian border are still moving in the same direction. In addition, he adds: «The official statement of the Russian Defense speaks of the repatriation of troops from the Belarusian exercises. The statement says nothing about the troops in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions ”.

Moscow shows videos of armored vehicles

After the announcement of the start of the withdrawal of part of the troops deployed on the border with Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry has also published the video of the armored vehicles returning to their original bases once the exercises are over. The video shows the off-road march of tanks, as well as armored vehicles, infantry vehicles and artillery systems loaded onto a train.

Scholz landed in Moscow

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has landed in Moscow, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the crisis in Ukraine. According to leaks from the German delegation, Scholz will not undergo the Russian anti-Covid molecular test before the interview, as requested by the Kremlin. Instead, the chancellor will carry out the test with a doctor from the German embassy. Russian doctors were asked to be present during the test. Even French President Emmanuel Macron last week refused to undergo the test proposed by the Kremlin, prior to his interview with Putin. Alternatively, to maintain social distancing, the interview took place with the two leaders spaced from a table six meters long. Even at the next press conference, the two leaders remained at a distance from each other.

Cardinal Parolin telephones Monsignor Schevchuk

Yesterday, Monday 14 February, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, telephoned Msgr. Sviatoslav Schevchuk, major archbishop of Kiev, to express the closeness of the Holy See to the Catholic Church in Ukraine and solidarity with the population of the country, “in this difficult moment of escalation of the conflict around Ukraine”. The secretariat of the major archbishop, primate of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, reports this.

Ukraine, the poker game between Russia and the US continues: who will make the next move and what is Putin at risk?

Von der Leyen, agreement with Japan to send LNG to the EU

Japan will divert some loads of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe “as a sign of solidarity” in the face of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, after a video call with the Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. “We work closely to encourage the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine and to ensure Europe’s energy security” adds the EU leader.

Stoltenberg: from Azerbaijan more gas to Europe

«Nice phone call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev. We talked about Russia’s regional security and military build-up in and around Ukraine, including the implications for energy markets. I thanked Azerbaijan for increasing gas supplies and for being a reliable energy supplier for Europe ”. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“Destroyed without firing a shot”

«February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day of the failure of the Western propaganda war. Embarrassed and destroyed without firing a shot ”: this is how the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, after the announcement of the Ministry of Defense in Moscow that it is withdrawing some of its troops from the border with Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Lavrov

Concrete evidence of dialogue also according to the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov. “We will continue the dialogue with the US and NATO, we can have results,” he said. And he added: “Our retreat was planned and does not depend on Western hysteria.”

Duma: “Putin recognizes separatist republics”

Deputies of the Duma – the lower branch of the Russian parliament – approved an appeal to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin for Moscow to recognize the self-proclaimed breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in southeastern Ukraine, where Russia has long been accused of supporting the separatists in the Donbass conflict: this was reported by the online newspaper Meduza, according to which Russian deputies approved the document prepared by the Communist Party. This resolution – writes Meduza – provides for the appeal to be sent directly to the Russian president. 351 deputies voted in favor, against 16 and one abstained.