ZOn the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the international community has increased pressure on Moscow to end the war. However, Russia stuck to its positions, while Kiev on the other hand categorically refused any talks with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. A Chinese peace initiative appears to have largely fizzled out without success.

After the USA, the EU countries also launched another package of sanctions against Russia on Friday evening. Among other things, it provides for additional trade restrictions, which should apply in particular to industrial goods that Russian industry cannot obtain from third countries such as China. It is the tenth package of sanctions since February last year. As with previous sanctions packages, the list of people who are no longer allowed to enter the EU and whose assets in the EU must be frozen will also be added. This targets propagandists, military commanders and political leaders.

“Submission is not peace”: dispute in the UN Security Council

In a debate marked by attacks, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on the UN Security Council to oppose Russia’s President Putin. “This war is not the war of the Russian people. This war is Putin’s war,” the Greens politician said at a special session in New York on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The Russian President is risking the future of his own country.” A just peace is also in the interests of the people of Russia.

The Russian ambassador to the UN, Wassili Nebensja, accused Western Ukraine supporters – including Germany – of wanting to destroy Russia. The word “peace” is used disingenuously, said Moscow’s representative at the United Nations: “What is meant is a surrender by Russia, which ideally inflicts a strategic defeat on Russia, followed by the dissolution of the country and the reorganization of the territories.”