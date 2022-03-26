US biolabs in Ukraine, first confirmations: “Hunter Biden financed secret laboratories”

The Russian accusation that the president’s son USA, Hunter Bidenhad a role in the financing Of laboratories Of bacteriological weapons in Ukraine seems to find confirm. Moscow claims that Biden junior has financed secret laboratories through its investment fund Rosemont Seneca. Now e-mails are popping up from his laptop documenting his work to secure millions of dollars in funding a Metabiotaa Californian contractor of the Pentagonwhich specializes in research into pandemic-causing diseases for use as weapons.

From the emails it appears that Hunter introduced Metabiota to a Ukrainian gas company, Burismafor a “scientific project” relating to laboratories of biosecurity in Ukraine. The vice president of Metabiotain an email sent to Hunterin 2014 evoked plans to “affirm Ukraine’s cultural and economic independence from Russia”.

Emails that track the interests of Hunter were first published on the New York Post – the same US tabloid that first spoke of the existence of this computer in 2020 – then since Daily Mail. The computer was abandoned in a repair center in Delaware in April 2019, just in the weeks in which Joe Biden announced his candidacy for the presidency. From the e-mails it appears that Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners invested $ 500,000 in the pathogen research company of San Francisco and raised millions more through companies such as Goldman Sachs.

Hunter introduced Metabiota at the top of Burismathe Ukrainian gas company of which he was a member of the board of directors, for a “science project” relating to biolabs in Ukraine. In an email exchange, the vice president of Metabiota, Mary Guttieri so he wrote to Hunter in April 2014, two months after the invasion and annexation of the region of Crimea by the Russia: “As promised, I have prepared the attached memo, which provides an overview of Metabiotaour commitment to Ukraine and how we can potentially leverage our team, our networks and our ideas to assert the cultural and economic independence ofUkraine from the Russia and continued integration into Western Society. “A few days later, a man of Burisma Vadym Pozharskyi he was talking to Biden about a “project” – that – he wrote “that you called ‘Science Ukraine'”.

In fact, from the government’s spending budgets, it appears that the US in 2014 guaranteed a Metabiota 23.9 million dollars, of which 307,091 dollars for “Ukrainian research projects”. After all Hunter Biden he bragged to investors that his company arranged financing for Metabiota and had helped her “get new clients” including “government agencies”.

