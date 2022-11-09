Ukraine, Moscow orders the retreat from Kherson: the war enters a new phase

Possible turning point in the war in Ukraine: the Russian defense minister has ordered the withdrawal from Kherson, the first and only Ukrainian capital conquered by Russian troops since the invasion launched on 24 February last.

“The life and health of our troops always have priority,” announced Minister Sergei Shoigu, who today received Commander Sergei Surovikin. “We must also consider the dangers to the civilian population and respect the wishes of those who wish to leave. Start the withdrawal of the troops and take all measures to ensure the safe withdrawal of all personnel, vehicles and equipment beyond the Dnipro ”, the order given by the minister, broadcast on television.

“Russia has done everything possible to ensure the evacuation of the inhabitants of Kherson,” said Surovikin during his meeting with Shoigu, stating that the city, the capital of one of the four regions annexed to the Russian Federation in September, can no longer be “fully stocked”. “The decision to defend on the left bank of the Dnipro is not easy, at the same time we will save the lives of our soldiers,” added Surovikin.

The announcement comes shortly after the news of the death of Kirill Stremousov, the pro-Russian deputy governor of the region, killed in a car accident. The crash occurred near Henichesk, a town that became the seat of the pro-Russian administration of Kherson after the progressive evacuation of the capital, in response to the advance of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

“As long as the Ukrainian flag does not fly over Kherson, there is no point in talking about a Russian withdrawal,” commented Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak. “President Putin made several huge mistakes when he invaded Ukraine, strategic mistakes,” the NATO secretary general said during a visit to London, referring to the “underestimation” of Ukrainians and NATO countries “in our capacity to support Ukraine ”.