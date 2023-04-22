Ukraine: Moscow expels diplomats in response to Germany

The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to expel several German diplomats by drastically reducing the maximum number of personnel of Germany’s diplomatic posts in Russia. “In response to the hostile actions of Berlin, the Russian side has decided to symmetrically expel German diplomats from Russia and substantially reduce the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country,” the ministry said in a statement. The decision was “officially notified to Germany’s ambassador to Russia, Andreas von Geyr, during a conversation last April 5”.

Ukraine: Zakharova, over twenty German diplomats expelled

“More than 20” German diplomats have been expelled from Russia. The number was quantified by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, to the Zvezda TV station. The decision is a response, the Russian Defense Ministry had already explained, “to the hostile actions of Berlin”, adding that it “officially notified it to the German ambassador to Russia, Andreas von Geyr, during a conversation last April 5”.

Russia: 9 May, parade of the families of the fallen has been cancelled

This year, Russia’s annual May 9 celebrations to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany will not include the traditional ‘Immortal Regiment’ march in which Russians commemorate their war-dead family members, writes the Kyiv independent. The reason for the cancellation is that Russian authorities are “most likely concerned that the participants would highlight the scale of recent Russian losses,” the British Defense Ministry said in its recent intelligence update. On April 22, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia had lost 185,730 soldiers in Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion on February 24 last year. Russia does not reveal its losses in the war against Ukraine. The canceled Immortal Regiment march is typically a mass event across Russia, where processions of people carry photos of their relatives who died during WWII. The movement’s organizers, who started it in 2011, have since complained that Russian officials hijacked it for their own political gains. The British Defense Ministry stressed that news of the cancellation of the march comes after Yevgeny Prigozhin – the founder of the Wagner Group – publicly questioned whether there are “actually ‘Nazis’ in Ukraine, going against Russia’s justification for war “.

