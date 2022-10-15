Moscow denounces an attack on a military training center in the western Russian region of Belgorod, where today two men opened fire killing 11 and wounding fifteen. In a statement, the Russian defense ministry speaks of “two people who committed a terrorist act in the training camp of the western military district in the Belgorod region”. The statement specifies that the two attackers – who acted during a volunteer training session – have been neutralized, according to the Kommersant website.

In the statement of the Russian Defense, reports the Tass agency, it is specified that “the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit during a training session at the military range with people who expressed their desire to participate in the operation. special “, as the war in Ukraine is called. The two terrorists were killed by the military who returned fire.