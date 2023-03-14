Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow approves the extension of the wheat agreement, but only for 60 days

The meeting in Geneva with the United Nations yesterday, March 13, to try to find a solution to the issue of the safe export of Ukrainian grain and fertilizers from ports on the Black Sea, ended with Moscow’s ok to extend the agreement, but only for another 60 days. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin, who led the Russian delegation to the talks in Geneva, as reported by the RIA Novosti agency.

Immediate the reaction of Ukrainewho criticized the Russian proposal to extend the agreement for only two months (and starting from March 18 when the deadline will fall): “The Black Sea Grains Initiative provides for at least 120 days of extension: Russia’s position of extend it by only sixty days contradicts then the document signed by Turkey and the UN”, tweeted the Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Olexandr Kubrakov. The minister specified that Kiev was awaiting “the official position” of the United Nations and Ankara, as “guarantors of the initiative”.

Russia-Ukraine war, what does the grain deal extend for another 60 days

The first agreement between Russia and Ukraine was reached in July with the mediation of Istanbul and the UN and was intended to prevent a global food crisis by allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russian invasion from three ports. In November it had been extended for 120 days, with an automatic renewal scheduled for March 18 if neither side objected

Subscribe to the newsletter

