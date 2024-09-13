Ukrainian War, Peace Conference in November

While the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, Zelensky announces that he will soon present to the President of the United States Joe Biden “aa plan for a reliable peace” to end the conflict. The leader of Kiev, participating in the annual conference of the Yalta European Strategy states that “the next summit for the peace in Ukraine Yes will be held in November and Russia will be invited”.

The meeting with Biden, according to Zelensky, will take place soon. ”Our meeting with President Biden is scheduled for this month.. I will present him with a plan for victory. A series of interconnected solutions that will give Ukraine enough power, enough things, to put this war on the path to peace,” Zelensky explains.

In a post on ‘X’, the Ukrainian president adds that ”if we want to hear the words ‘peace has finally come’, we must first feel that Ukraine has become powerful enough to win”’. Because, according to the Ukrainian leader, ”this is the only guarantee of peace. It does not depend only on us; it also depends on the world”.

Zelensky would like to ”thank all Ukrainians for their courage and I thank every partner who is really doing everything to ensure Ukraine’s victory. I look forward to the day when I can thank world leaders for the kind of help that will make Ukraine’s victory inevitable. Only then will the desire for peace will reach Putin’s palaces”.

Meanwhile, the war does not stop. Russia tries an offensive in Kursk region to push back Ukrainian soldiers across the border. ”So far it has not registered any real success,” says the Ukrainian president, explaining that ”Ukraine expected Russian forces to respond to Kursk.” The war is unfolding around another pivot, Donetsk: there, Russia’s pressure is constant and Ukraine is struggling to stem the invaders’ push. “The situation on the Pokrovsk front is difficult,” he says, referring to the crucial logistical hub that allows control of rail traffic and supply routes.

Moscow accuses six British diplomats of espionage

Moscow has withdrawn accreditation from six UK diplomats in Russia over suspected espionage. This was announced by the Russian security service FSB. The decision of the Foreign Ministry, reports the agency Ria Novosti, was taken following investigations by the domestic intelligence service (FSB). The latter stated that the Foreign Office in London is responsible for “subversive policies towards Russia and in countries that were part of the Soviet Union”.

According to the FSB, after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Foreign Office’s Directorate for Eastern Europe and Central Asia “has been transformed into a special service whose main purpose is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.” Based on these findings, the FSB states that “the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow by this Directorate pose a threat to Russia’s security.”