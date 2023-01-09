Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow on Italy mines, “How many souvenirs from Rome?”

“Italian-made mines TS/6.1, TS50 and TS/2.4 (MATS/2) were defused by Russian engineers on Ukrainian territory and exhibited in the summer of 2022 in an exhibition of captured weapons, in the park Patriot Of Fly. And how many of these ‘Souvenirs of Italy‘ still remain on Ukrainian soil? People will suffer from it for a long time to come,” the Russian embassy wrote in a post to Rome, posting a photo of the mines in question. In recent days, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow had declared that Italy cannot play the role of guarantor in any peace negotiations with Ukraine, because “it is biased and would not be an honest intermediary “. “Rome is known to supply anti-personnel mines to Kiev,” he said Fly then denied by the Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto. “Italy does not produce anti-personnel mines and does not supply them to any country in the world, including Ukraine”, Crosetto specified.

Russia-Ukraine war, the Kremlin: arms supply to Kiev prolongs Ukrainian suffering

The supplies toUkraine of tanks and other weapons, announced last week by several Western countries, would only “prolong the suffering” of Ukrainians and would not “change” the balance of power, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters Dmitry Peskov. Last week, the US and Germany said they would deliver tanks for infantry, while France announced it would send light tanks to Kiev.

Russia-Ukraine war, media: GB evaluates first shipment of tanks to Kiev

The United Kingdom is evaluating the possibility of supplying, for the first time, toUkraine British tanks to fight the Russian forces. He brings it back Sky News. Discussions have been ongoing “for some weeks” about the delivery of a number of the British Army’s Challenger 2 tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces, said a Western source with knowledge of the discussion.

Russia-Ukraine war, Kuleba: no allies have done enough on aid

“L’Ukraine it is grateful to its partners for their military help, but we must be honest with each other: no one will have done enough as long as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian soil. Arming our country for victory is the shortest way to restore peace and security in Europe and beyond”. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter, Dmytro Kuleba.

Russia-Ukraine War, Kiev: Massive attack by the Russians in the night on Bakhmut

According to the commander of the Freedom Battalion of the National Guard Ukraine Yevgeny Oropai During the night there were several assaults by Russian infantry near the eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk. He said it on Ukrainian TV, quoted by UNIAN. “The Russians are trying to attack massively,” Oropai said. Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Eastern Forces Group of the Kiev army, Sergiy Cherevaty, said that the situation in the area of ​​the city of Soledar, Donetsk, remains tense. To stabilize the situation, the Ukrainian command sent additional forces and equipment.

