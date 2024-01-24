Ukraine: Moscow Defense, 65 Kiev army prisoners of war on board crashed plane

The Il-76 military transport plane that crashed in the Belgorod region was carrying 65 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 6 crew members and 3 escorts. “Today, around 11 am Moscow time, an Il-76 plane crashed in the Belgorod region. On board there were 65 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war, transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, 6 members of the “aircraft crew and 3 escorts,” the military department said. As specified by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, “an Air Force commission flew to the crash site to establish the causes of the disaster.”

Ukraine: Belgorod governor confirms Il-76 crash, Kiev says 'it was carrying S-300 missiles'

The governor of Russia's Belgorod oblast has confirmed the crash of a Russian Il-76 military transport plane, calling it an “accident”. Ukrainian military sources quoted by Ukrainska pravda confirmed they shot down the plane, saying it was carrying S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

“The accident occurred in the Korocha district. An investigation team and the Emergencies Ministry are on site. I changed my agenda and am heading there,” Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav wrote on Telegram Gladkov, promising to provide further details later

