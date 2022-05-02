Nearly 197,000 children have been evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since the invasion began on 24 February. This is what the Russian Defense Ministry has announced. In total they are almost 1.1 million Ukrainians transferred, the Moscow sources add, stating that in the last 24 hours alone “without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities” 11,550 people have arrived in Russia, including over 1,800 children.

According to reports from the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 219 children have been killed and 405 injured. These figures, however, he adds, “are not definitive”. According to the report the highest number of victims among children is recorded in the Donetsk, Kiev and Kharkiv regions.

As a result of daily bombing by the Russian armed forces, 1,570 educational institutions were damaged and 111 were completely destroyed.