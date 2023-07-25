Ukraine, through presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyakcalls for more Italian-French Samp/T and American Patriot air defense systems to protect grain ports, underlining that their cost would be significantly lower than the consequences of Russian attacks on the global grain market.

Read also

“The simple math of warfare. To protect the key grain export port of Reni on the border with Romania (NATO), one more Patriot or Sam/T system is needed that can become operational immediately, since the Ukrainian military knows how to work with these systems. The question of protecting the historic center of Odessa and the Black Sea ports, which are strategically important to the Global South, is practically the same. The value to global markets of the loss of these ports is thousands of times greater than the cost of two missile defense systems. Conclusions? They are obvious,” the Ukrainian presidential adviser tweeted.

RUSSIA ANNOUNCES ARSENAL INCREASE

Meanwhile, with the words of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Moscow announces a substantial increase in its arsenal. “Since the beginning of this year, many types of weapons and military equipment have been produced in much higher quantities than last year. As for ammunition, we are reaching a level where deliveries in one month exceed last year’s total orders”.