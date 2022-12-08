Ukraine | More Ukrainians seeking temporary protection are expected to arrive in Finland as the weather cools down

At the meeting of EU interior ministers, Bulgaria and Romania’s accession to the Schengen area was denied, while Croatia was accepted.

8.12. 22:47

Ukrainians the number of people seeking temporary protection is expected to increase as the weather gets colder, estimates the interior minister Krista Mikkonen (green).

On Thursday, Mikkonen represented Finland in Brussels, where the interior ministers of the European Union member states met in their marathon meeting related to the Schengen area and refugees.

“Migration has increased after the end of the pandemic restrictions and is at its highest level since 2016,” Mikkonen described the situation in Europe after the meeting.

Up to this point more than 45,000 Ukrainians have applied for temporary protection in Finland, and the number of arrivals is expected to accelerate as the winter progresses.

According to Mikkonen, 30,000–40,000 Ukrainians seeking temporary protection are expected to arrive in Finland next year.

“New reception centers are established and old ones are expanded as needed. And we and the Finnish Immigration Service are well prepared for this,” Mikkonen said.

The number of immigrants has increased as a result of the Russian war of aggression and other crises. According to Mikkonen, for example, migration on the Western Balkan route has been curbed.

From third countries, you can get visa-free to the border countries of the EU, from which, in turn, we try to move on. For this reason, the common visa policy and, on the other hand, return agreements with the countries of origin play a central role.

In a meeting the Schengen membership of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia was also discussed. However, only Croatia was approved for full membership in the border control-free Schengen area.

Romania and Bulgaria were prevented from joining the region by Austria and the Netherlands.

“Both of these countries have worked enormously to ensure that they meet these criteria. After all, this process started 11 years ago,” Mikkonen said.

According to Mikkonen, there was a lot of talk at the meeting about the fact that common criteria for approval have been drawn up and that the countries are able to demonstrate that they meet them.

“Of course, it is also not desirable with regard to these EU processes that the end result is such that these memberships are not approved,” he stated.

of Austria Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner said on Thursday that he would veto his country’s accession bids by Bulgaria and Romania.

“I think it’s wrong to expand a system that doesn’t work in many places,” he said, adding that more than 100,000 illegal border crossings have been recorded in Austria this year.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on the other hand, told reporters that he was disappointed with the decision regarding Bulgaria and Romania. According to him, the countries deserve to be full members of the Schengen area.

According to Johansson, there would be further efforts to get Bulgaria and Romania members in the next two years.

After the decision confirmed by the Czech Presidency of the EU, the total number of European countries in Schengen will be 27. Of these, 23 are EU countries, in addition to which Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland belong to the region.

Of the EU countries, Ireland, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Romania will soon be outside the Schengen Agreement.