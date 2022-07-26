New Russian missile attack on Odessa. The head of the regional military administration of the Black Sea port, Sergei Bratchuk, denounced that this morning shortly after 6 am local time “the enemy launched a missile attack on Odessa”. The Russians had already hit the city last Saturday, in the aftermath of the grain export agreement, claiming to have attacked the port’s military infrastructure.

Russian bombs also on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. The mayor of the first city, Igor Terekhov, wrote on Telegram that last night the forces of Moscow bombed a residential area near the center of Kharkiv and, “as usual, they hit a building not connected to military infrastructure”. Also on Telegram, the head of the city council of Mykolaiv, Olexander Senkevich, wrote: “Powerful explosions, all stay in shelters”.