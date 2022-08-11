In recent years, thanks to sprawling beaches along the Black Sea, luxurious resorts, mountain hiking trails and historic ruins, Crimea has been a popular resort for Russian tourists. But now that the war has also reached the peninsula, many holidaymakers prefer to stay away. In a video posted on Twitter, the Ukrainian ministry mocks the tourists who have fled since Tuesday’s explosions.

With an area of ​​27,000 square kilometers, Crimea is slightly smaller than a country such as Belgium and is officially still part of Ukraine, but Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014. Tourism is an important pillar of the local economy and the destination is popular among tourists who are allowed to enter the region with a Russian passport. Travelers from outside Russia require a Russian visa, even though most United Nations member states do not recognize Russian sovereignty in the region.

According to Ukrainian numbers Crimea received 815,000 tourists in June, a 40 percent drop from the previous year. Among other things, the closure of civilian airports near the border with Ukraine has prevented many holidaymakers from traveling to the region this summer. Crimea is also accessible by road and train, but the latter is not an option for many Russians, as a journey can take days. Others fear that the bridge built by Russia to connect Crimea to Russia will be destroyed. See also Colombia, Ethiopia, Yemen: these are the places where hunger could increase in 2022

The explosions at Saki military airport have been an additional reason to stay away since Tuesday. The airbase is close to the seaside resorts of Novofederivka and Saki, and although the Russian Ministry of Tourism immediately reported that the tourist infrastructure in Crimea is functioning normally, videos on social media show that many tourists have already decided to shorten their trip: on the bridge connecting the peninsula with Russia, there was heavy traffic congestion.

Tuesday’s attacks will not only convince more tourists not to go to Crimea, but also bring the events at the front more to the attention of ordinary Russians. Continuing uncertainty over how Ukraine was apparently able to carry out such an attack on a target nearly 200 kilometers from the front line further adds to public concern.

Ukraine has not yet claimed responsibility for the explosions, but President Zelensky suggested in his daily speech on Wednesday evening that the base had been attacked, and also noted earlier this week that the war with Russia cannot be over until Ukraine has regained Crimea. recaptured. See also US message: Russia's invasion of Ukraine "could be at any time"

mocking video

However, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, the explosions were aircraft munitions that went off accidentally. On Wednesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said derisively that the explosions were the result of poorly extinguished cigarettes from Russian soldiers. Today, his ministry shared on Twitter a video mocking Russian tourists who fled the site after the explosions and the Kremlin’s statement about the cause of the explosions. “Unless they want an unpleasant hot summer vacation, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukraine’s Crimea. Because no amount of sunscreen can protect them from the harmful effects of smoking in prohibited places,” the caption reads.

The video, which the song ‘Cruel Summer’ by Bananarama as a soundtrack indicates that Russian tourists had plenty of holiday destinations to choose from, such as the Turkish Riviera, the beaches of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai or Cuba. ‘You chose Crimea. Big mistake,” appears on the screen, followed by video footage of the explosions and fleeing tourists. ‘Time to go home. Crimea is Ukraine,” the video concludes. See also Putin says Russia is redirecting trade to BRICS



