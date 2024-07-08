Zelensky, on Telegram, speaks of a massive attack with over 40 missiles of various types launched on numerous cities in the country, including Kiev

Ukraine has suffered a massive attack by Russian forces this morning, with over 40 missiles of various types launched at several cities in the country, including Kiev: President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Telegram. “Russian terrorists have attacked Ukraine with missiles again. Several cities: Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of various types. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a children’s hospital were damaged,” the message reads. “All services are working to save as many people as possible. And the whole world must use all its determination to finally put an end to Russian attacks. Killing is Putin’s goal. Only together can we bring true peace and security,” the message concludes.

Explosions were heard this morning in Kiev, while an air raid siege was sounded across Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports. The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported on Telegram that an ambulance was called to one of the districts. According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched missiles in several regions of the country. A MiG-31K, which can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, took off from Russian territory, it added.

“Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kiev. One of the most important children’s hospitals not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe. Okhmatdyt has saved and restored health to thousands of children. Now the hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, with people trapped in the rubble, and the exact number of injured and dead is unknown. Now everyone is helping to remove debris: doctors and ordinary people,” the message reads. “Russia cannot not know where its missiles are flying and must be held fully responsible for all its crimes: against people, against children, against humanity in general. It is very important that the world does not remain silent and that everyone realizes what Russia is and what it is doing,” Zelensky concludes.

The Russian security services (FSB) said today that they had foiled an attempt by Ukraine to recruit a Russian pilot and steal a strategic bomber from Kremlin forces. According to the FSB, “special services of NATO countries” were involved in “preparation and implementation” of this plan to steal “a TU-22M3 strategic bomber,” an aircraft capable of carrying out nuclear and conventional strikes over long distances. “Ukrainian intelligence intended to recruit a Russian military pilot, in exchange for a financial reward and Italian citizenship, to transfer and land the strategic bomber in Ukraine,” the FSB said in a statement. The Tass news agency, citing a video of the Russian pilot in question, reported that a Kiev intelligence agent offered the pilot $3 million, of which $1 million would be paid by the Ukrainian state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom.