Two missiles hit Kiev. The attack on the day that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the capital. “The attack shocked me,” Guterres told Portuguese television RTP.

As confirmed by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaly Klitschko was hit an inhabited area in the central Schevchenkyvsky district. There would also be victims according to reports from the Ukrinfom agency. Emergency services spokesperson Svitlana Vodolaha told Hromadske radio that the raid resulted in casualties, but the number is not yet clear. Then she explained that the raid hit “an inhabited area, the first floors were hit” and that “there were people on the upper floors”.

For now, however, the mayor of Kiev has spoken of 3 injured, transported to hospital. “The lower floors of a residential building were hit,” Vitali Klitschko said. “On the spot there are rescuers and doctors”.

Three missiles were also launched on Odessa according to local news sources.

ZELENSKY – With missiles fired at Kiev during the visit of the secretary general, Antonio Guterres, Zelensky said, Russia wanted to “humiliate the UN”. This, she adds, “speaks volumes about Russia’s true attitude towards the international institution, the efforts of Russian leaders to humiliate the UN and all that the organization represents”.

KULEBA – Russia hit Kiev with cruise missiles just when UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov are visiting our capital. “Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro denounces this in a tweet. Kuleba, according to whom “with this atrocious act of barbarism Russia once again demonstrates its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world “.



“Missile attacks in the center of Kiev during the official visit of Antonio Guterres” tweeted the advisor to the Ukrainian president Mikhailo Podolyak. According to the Kiev Independent, the explosions could have been caused by a Russian missile that hit targets in the capital and the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense that intercepted it. “The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today the explosions are over his head. Postcard from Moscow? Do we remember why Russia still occupies a seat on the UN Security Council? “.

MARIUPOL – The United States has indications that some Russian forces are leaving Mariupol and moving northwest, even as clashes continue for control of the city on the Sea of ​​Azov. A US defense source said so. There have been “intense discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at a press conference in Kiev, to make evacuation from Mariupol possible.

“Thousands of civilians are in need of life-saving assistance – said Guterres – many are elderly people who need medical care and have difficulty moving, they need an escape route from the Apocalypse. “The UN secretary general referred to the talks he had on Tuesday with Vladimir Putin during which the Russian president accepted “in principle” the involvement of the United Nations and the International Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal.

In a ruined Mariupol, in “medieval conditions”, there is now also the risk of epidemics of cholera, dysentery and Escherichia coli due to the dramatic health situation and the many corpses buried in the rubble of the bombed buildings. The local Ukrainian authorities, from this city in which about 100 thousand people still live, reports the CNN. “Temperatures have reached 20 degrees – denounces the City Council – epidemics could erupt in the city soondue to the lack of running water and hygiene, the decomposition of thousands of bodies under the rubble, the catastrophic shortage of food and drinking water “.

“The occupants are unable to provide the population with food, water and medicine. Or perhaps they are simply not interested in doing so. They block evacuation attempts. So people die. Now Mariupol lives in medieval conditions. We need an evacuation. immediate and complete, “said Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

US AMBASSADOR – The war in Ukraine has “resulted relations between the US and Russia at an all-time low“The American ambassador in Moscow, John Sullivan, interviewed by CNN said so.” Relations were bad when I arrived in January 2020, and have only gotten worse since then, in a downward spiral, “he said, noting that “There is very little communication with the Russian government” mainly focused on the issue of detained Americans and the “functioning of the embassy”. “This war began” by choice “of President Putin and will end with his decision,” he said. he added, underlining that the US will do everything possible to ensure that “this decision is a strategic defeat for him and for his government and not a victory for him”.