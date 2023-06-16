Air raid sirens, missiles and explosions over Kiev. Thus the Ukrainian capital, still under Russian attack, today welcomed the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa in peace mission.

Ramaphosa will see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and then he will travel in St. Petersburg on Friday to meet with Vladimir Putin. Together with the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, Ramaphosa is leading a mission which also includes the leaders of Zambia, Comoros, and the Egyptian Premier. The mission intends, in the initial phase of mediation, to present a series of “measures for building confidence” and to “promote the importance of peace and to encourage the parties to agree on diplomatic negotiations”.

But just as African leaders arrive in Kiev today, theaircraft alarm in the city and in the region. The alert came after the Ukrainian Air Force said several Russian Kalibr missiles had been launched from the Ner Seaoe were “heading north” towards Kiev.

“Putin ‘builds confidence’ by pitching the most massive rocket attack on Kiev in weeks precisely during the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Russian rocket attacks escalated this week on Kiev, Odessa and President Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, killing several people. Olexander Scherba, a Ukrainian diplomat tweeted: “Now sirens. Putin welcomes African leaders to Kiev.”

“More Rockets Are Coming”Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on Telegram, reporting that there was an explosion in the Podilsky district of the city.