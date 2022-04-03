The missile attack this morning on an oil refinery in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, in the south of the country, it did not cause any casualties at the moment, according to Colonel of the Southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian Army, Vladislav Nazarov.

In a video broadcast by the official Telegram channel of the Odessa City Council, Nazarov indicates that the attack occurred against a “critical infrastructure” of the city.

Several missiles have impacted around six in the morning local time (around 11 at night on Saturday, Colombia time) at the refinery in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, whose fuel tanks are on fire.

As has been verified, the missiles hit this infrastructure located in the north of this strategic city on the shores of the Black Sea and next to its port, where an oil pipeline from Russia arrives. The explosions (at least six of different intensity) were felt kilometers from the place and Three plumes of black smoke rose from the refinery complex, visible from across the city.

Firefighters are on the scene trying to control the flames caused by the missiles, which are coming from several fuel tanks where, from time to time, explosions occur as their contents catch fire.

(Also: From the Cold War to the ‘hot peace’).

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire at the facilities of an oil refinery in Odessa.

Tatiana, who lives in an apartment in a two-story building about fifty meters from the facility’s entrance, said that He heard six explosions, four of them in the area of ​​the refinery and two a little further away.

This neighbor reported that her brother worked at the facility until it stopped working in 2014, but that there are always security personnel there day and night. “We heard a crash and jumped out of bed“, She explained shocked by the event.

Another neighbor, Sergei, said he felt the attacks like “an earthquake” from his home, located on a hill several hundred meters from the infrastructure.

This morning the anti-aircraft alarms sounded in Odessa on three occasions, one of them coinciding with the attack.

