Tcivilians were injured in Ukraine’s annexed Crimean peninsula following a missile attack by kyiv, local authorities said.

“According to preliminary data, three civilians were injured as a result of a missile attack,” the governor of the port of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote on his Telegram account.

Previously, The official had reported the downing of two missiles heading to the Crimean port..

At the same time, he warned that the projectile fragments fell in a coastal area and damaged a home.

Last Sunday, June 23, Ukrainian forces launched five ATACMS missiles at Sevastopolthe base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, four of which were shot down by Russian air defences, but a fifth veered off course, according to the defence ministry, and exploded off the coast of the peninsula, killing four civilians and injuring more than 150.

He Russian Defense Ministry blamed Washington for the attack for supplying kyiv with ATACMS missiles launched by the Ukrainian Army and authorize its use against Russian territory.

On June 28, the Governor of Sevastopol announced the imminent implementation of new measures to protect the Crimean port from new attacks and estimated at 700 million rubles, about 8 million dollars, the cost of additional measuresincluding the construction of new shelters, fortifications and early warning systems.

EFE