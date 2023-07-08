“Russia continues to undermine the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. This is what the Ukrainian intelligence accuses which posted a plant map where it is marked where explosives are placed. “In the technical rooms and engine rooms, barriers of landmines of a direct and remotely unguided type were installed,” writes the Military Intelligence Service of Ukraine (GUR), “most of the mines used are directional mines of the Soviet era: MON-50, MON-90, MON-100, MON-200,” it read.

Meanwhile, Russia’s nuclear agency Rosenergoatom has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for more time. to access the roofs of reactors 3 and 4. The director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, last Friday asked that his inspectors be allowed to enter the roofs and some turbine halls.

Rosenergoatom Chief Executive Officer Renat Karcha explained today that access will take time for security reasons. “The Russian Federation acts as transparently as possible as it has demonstrated more than once. But taking such requests into consideration takes time, also because it is responsible for the physical safety of IAEA inspectors,” Karcha said.

“The issue of security assurance at such a high level is largely a consequence of the actions of Ukraine, which has not given up on its aggressive intentions with its artillery systems and use of drones,” he said, according to reports. reports the Tax.