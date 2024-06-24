Home page politics

Helmi Krappitz

The Ukrainian military intelligence chief wants to recapture Crimea – and doubts that Putin will respond to the Ukraine war with nuclear weapons.

Crimea – Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking the West for weapons. This is the only way to defend the country and change the course of the war. Although more weapons are slowly being delivered, there are not enough to make a significant difference. That is why Ukraine is focusing on strategic goals, such as isolating the Russian-occupied Crimea – without fear of a nuclear counterattack.

Kyiv’s strategy in the Ukraine war: Sealing occupied Crimea from arms deliveries

The best tactic for Ukraine is to cut off Crimea from Russian arms supplies, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), told The Philadelphia Inquirer“So we have to do everything to make it happen.” For example, by completely destroying the already damaged Kerch Bridge. According to the HUR chief, the long-range ATACMS missiles could be used – “in principle, these missiles will enable us to carry out such a mission.”

“Political risks”: Fear of nuclear strike from Russia unfounded

Fear of Vladimir Putin’s reaction is unfounded, said Budanov. Because the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is currently unlikely. “First of all, I know what is really happening out there,” the intelligence officer mocked. “Secondly, I know the true properties of Russian nuclear weapons. What use would they be? We do not have large troop concentrations for which such nuclear weapons would be appropriate.” Putin would have more success with “conventional means” of breaking through the Ukrainian defense line than with nuclear weapons.

The HUR chief believes he understands the Russian president’s way of thinking and limitations. “In addition, the deployment would entail great political risks for Putin,” Budanov suspected. Putin would not risk that, even though he often threatens and boasts about using nuclear weapons.

Ukraine war: Intelligence agent believes recapturing occupied territories is the only solution

Putin’s red line regarding Crimea has already been crossed many times by Ukraine. Among other things, the Kerch Bridge was seriously damaged with a car bomb and Russian military bases in Crimea were attacked with British missiles. At the time, Putin did not follow through on his threats. Budanov expects further empty threats. Recapturing Crimea is the best strategy to stop Russia. He believes peace talks are pointless. The intelligence chief explained: “We have no choice but to recapture the occupied territories. Otherwise the state of war will last forever.” (hk)