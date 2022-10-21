Home page politics

Of: Patrick Freiwah

Split

Sergey Surovikin is the Russian military general in charge of the Ukraine offensive. © TASS

Russian General Sergei Surovikin speaks in front of the camera about the strategy in the Ukraine war. A military expert analyzes the statements and sees “other goals”.

Moscow – On Russian TV, Sergei Surovikin spoke in front of the camera about the Ukraine war: Russia’s new Ukraine commander-in-chief explained the goal of the military offensive. Consider Ukraine and Russia as one people. The West, in turn, rejected peace negotiations and sentenced numerous Ukrainians to death.

Military expert Mick Ryan, General of the Australian Army for many years and closely associated with the US Navy, has now analyzed Surovikin’s statements and his strategy for the Ukraine conflict on Twitter – including what he says is the Kremlin’s primary goal: “The country independent of the West and make it independent of NATO.”

Ukraine war until at least 2023? Expert sheds light on Putin’s new general’s plan

Ukraine as a kind of “buffer zone” between the West and Russia, with a neutral status like Switzerland? Also Russia-critical media like Foreign affairs and Ukrainska Pravda had reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was traveling to Kyiv to talk President Volodymyr Zelenskyy out of ceasefire talks. No such solution was reached through diplomatic channels.

If the highly decorated Australian General Ryan has his way, the Ukraine war will last at least until 2023 according to the current state of affairs – his analysis of 24 tweets says nothing about the prospect of peace negotiations. Instead, Ryan explains that Surovikin is particularly interested in attacks on strategically important targets in Ukraine in order to “break the will of the people”.

Ukraine-News: Expert on Putin’s army and “playbook” of military violence

The predecessors of Surovikin, also known as “General Armaggedon”, had conquered Ukrainian areas in the south and east of the country, and military expert Ryan believes that it is now a matter of holding them – despite a “tired, “demoralized” Russian army struggling with “wear and tear in manpower and equipment”.

Shortly after the appointment of the new general, an intensified air offensive took place, which appeased the political hardliners in the Kremlin environment. The Australian military expert, who also works as an author, actually suspects “other goals” with Surovikin:

“By targeting the energy and water infrastructure, he is clearly focused on breaking the will of the Ukrainian people in winter.” The Iranian drones for Russia are quite efficient in this context – they are also used to target civilians in Ukraine to terrorize.

For months, the warring parties have accused each other of being responsible for the deaths of bystanders in the contested areas. According to Ryan, Surovikin uses similar tactics in Ukraine as in the Syrian war, his “playbook” is about breaking popular resistance with military force.

To what extent the Australian military general’s thesis is correct, especially since part of the population in the contested areas in the east and south of the country is pro-Russian, cannot be determined independently.

Ukraine: Does Russia want to delay the war? General Sukovin “competent and cunning”

Russia celebrates May 9th: Military parade in Moscow View photo gallery

Ryan also calls Surovikin a “competent and cunning strategist”. The general was instructed by the Kremlin to “delay the war for as long as possible,” the expert speculates. The possible background: Vladimir Putin believes that the West will lose interest in the long run and will stop supporting Ukraine.

In addition to the targeted weakening of the Ukrainian infrastructure, Ryan – who also belongs to the renowned “Modern War Institute” – certifies two other goals for Surovikin and Russia:

Select “key areas” of importance to Russia that can be defended until spring 2023.

Ensure key Russian supply routes remain intact – and resilient.

Meanwhile, Silvio Berlusconi defends his “old friend” Putin – and blames Selenskyj for the Ukraine war. (PF)