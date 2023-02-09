We “very much appreciated the meeting between Zelensky and Meloni. It’s very positive.” This was declared by the consul general of Ukraine in Milan, Andrii Kartysh, intercepted by Adnkronos on the sidelines of the inauguration of the photographic exhibition ‘Ukraine. Stories of Resistance’, organized at the Museo del Risorgimento by the United States Consulate, together with the Consulate of Ukraine and the Municipality of Milan. Kartysh spoke of a “very intense political dialogue” between the Zelensky government and the Italian one, which he defined as “very favourable”.

“For us, sending arms is number one, because the war continues and now for us having weapons to defend ourselves is increasingly important” the consul general of Ukraine in Milan told Adnkronos regarding the hypothesis of a supply of military jets to Kiev. Armaments that serve “to defend our land”, said Kartysh, underlining that “we are actually defending Europe and democracy”.

“I am here to ask you to continue supporting Ukraine and to continue boycotting Russia. The message must be very clear: bullying ends now and forever. Let us join our efforts so that in our world peace, justice and equality is the norm and that the dignity and rights of all people are respected”.

An opportunity for the Ukrainian consul to “heartfelt thanks to all of you who have supported my country and my compatriots over the past few months. Your support has continued to be a source of strength and hope for the Ukrainian people. It shows us that no we are alone”. Then the thought went back almost 12 months, to the beginning of the large-scale invasion by Russia: “February 24, 2022 – underlined the Kiev diplomat – changed our lives forever. That day we chose without hesitation not to give up and to oppose violence, because we know what it means to be under a regime. We have chosen a path that will certainly be difficult, but which is the only choice we consider right”.

“Peace is not something you can choose once and then forget. It is the result of a constant effort, aimed at protecting universal norms and values ​​and cooperating with other nations that have the same priorities,” said Kartysh.

“Russia has never been able to accept the idea that Ukraine could be independent and that the Ukrainian people could have more in common with its western neighbors,” the consul underlined to applause, adding that ” despite the incessant attempts by the Russians to destabilize the lives of Ukrainians and terrorize the population by committing unthinkable atrocities, the Ukrainian people have shown their inner strength, their ability to adapt and unite to stand up for what is right”.

“We have an obligation to stand firm, so that our children can live in a world free from brutality, violence and unjustified killings”, concluded the consul general of Ukraine in Milan.