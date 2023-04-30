Wagner’s mercenary ‘commander’ Evgheny Prigozhin threatens to withdraw his mercenaries from Bakhmut due to high casualties in the fighting and lack of supplies. “Every day we have piles of thousands of bodies that we put in coffins and send home,” he says. Losses are five times what is necessary due to lack of artillery ammunition, he adds, retaliating on an accusation he had already leveled at the Russian defense elite.

Prigozhin issued an ultimatum to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, demanding supplies as soon as possible. “If something is not done, we are forced, in order not to have to cowardly run away like rats afterwards, either to withdraw or to die”, he specifies, anticipating that in all probability he will start withdrawing some units.