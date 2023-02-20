Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni goes to Kiev to shake hands with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, before the anniversary of the year of war, which falls on Friday.

Read also

On Monday morning, the news of the presence of the American president Joe Biden in Kiev spread – the image of the embrace between the two leaders is destined to remain in history -, shortly after it was announced that Giorgia Meloni would meet the prime minister in Warsaw Mateusz Morawiecki, then President Andrzej Duda. Immediately after a flight to the borders of Poland and then the long train journey to Ukraine, where Meloni – in addition to Kiev – should also stop in other places marred by the war.

These are hours of great tension preceding the first anniversary of a conflict that Vladimir Putin had imagined flashing, giving life to a military strategy disavowed, week after week, month after month, by the granite Ukrainian resistance. In these hours, the fear of a military escalation close to the first anniversary of the conflict is palpable. From Biden, Zelensky receives full support and the announcement of half a billion dollars of additional assistance from the States.

The USA alongside Kiev as is Europe, but both weakened by public opinion showing the first signs of tiredness after a year of war, the peace negotiations defused for months now. Biden knows it well, Meloni understands it just as well. And the head of the Ukrainian resistance is aware of this, and in an interview given to the main Italian newspapers he recalls how important it is that Rome stays by his side. Zelensky appears radiant for Biden’s presence – “This visit brings us closer to victory”, he articulates – in the next few hours he is preparing to receive Meloni.

Meloni arrives on Monday afternoon in a cold and windswept Warsaw, armored for the arrival of the American president, tomorrow the protagonist of the summit of the Eastern countries. The two should not see each other, it is difficult to find a space in the very strict protocol of the US president. During the declarations with Morawiecki – with which the agreement is fully confirmed on the front of migrants and the future of the EU – Meloni thanks Poland for what he is doing for Kiev, “the moral and material border of the West”. And he recalls that Italy – these days in the eye of the storm due to the intemperate del Cavaliere – has always offered its financial, humanitarian, military and civil support to Ukraine. He did it “across the governments” in office.

As if to say that Italy was there with Draghi and will be there with his government, the facts – from the broad support of Parliament to the sixth decree on the sending of weapons – prove it. But if it is true that words are men, as the Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet recited, it is vital for Meloni to be in Kiev tomorrow, to erase, as far as possible, words that risk leaving their mark. And to forcefully reaffirm Italy’s “all-round” support: Rome will continue to play its part without retreating an inch. This also translates into the willingness to give the go-ahead for the eventual sending of fighter jets to Kiev: it will certainly not be Italy – in the consortium producing British jets together with Spain and Germany – that will get in the way.