Meloni arrived by train in Kiev. In the afternoon the meeting with the beleaguered president Zelensky

“I am honoured. I think it was only right to be here to reiterate the position of the Italian government and perhaps also to personally realize what is needed by a people who are fighting for their freedom. It is always different with one’s eyes, I think it also helps the Italians to understand”.

So the premier Giorgia Melonireceived by a Ukrainian delegation upon arrival at the station Kiev, after the train ride in the night. The Prime Minister, who was given a bouquet of roses and tulips, appeared smiling: “I am honored and happy to be there”.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Italy Melnyk: “Meloni to Kiev is a strong signal”

“The visit to Kiev of the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Giorgia Melonion the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukrainian soil, is undoubtedly a strong signal of Italy’s support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in this difficult period for our country”. at Adnkronos Yaroslav MelnykAmbassador of Ukraine to Italy.

“We are sincerely grateful to Italy for its clear and unshakeable position on Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity – he adds – which has been repeatedly expressed by our Italian friends in the international political arena”.

Meloni in Kiev, Calenda’s reaction

“The mission of Giorgia Meloni in Ukraine on the eve of the anniversary of the Russian invasion is an important fact for the Italian reputation and the solidity of our international positioning which has been questioned many times by Salvini, Berlusconi And With you“. As Charles Calenda on Twitter.

Ukraine, Prime Minister Meloni arrived in Bucha

The premier Giorgia Meloni has just arrived in Bucha, one of martyr cities of Ukraine, at the gates of Kiev. The prime minister will stop at the Orthodox church of Sant’Andrea and lay a wreath for the victims of the mass graves. In April 2022, when the massacre, mass graves and other atrocities committed by the Russian forces at Bucha, the whole world came together in emotion and indignation towards Ukraine. Moscow has always denied responsibility for those crimes speaking of a ‘media trap’ by the West. Bucha has become one of the symbolic places of the Ukrainian conflict.

